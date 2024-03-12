Secretary responds to recent issue relating to Tuschen Community Center Ground

Kaieteur Sports – Secretary of the Management Committee of the Tuschen Community Center Ground, Shazim Nasrudeen, has responded to recent social media accusations on persons are being denied use of the facility.

Nasrudeen told Kaieteur Sport that persons from other areas have been going to use that facility and damage has been done hence they making efforts to ensure it is used by residents in that neighbourhood.

In a statement, he noted that, “All grounds are owned by Government of Guyana. We would like to thank the government for their continued support we have received over the years in building infrastructure. This Ground is located in Tuschen North and solely maintained by the management committee. The management committee was elected through a democratic process overseen by the Tuschen/Utivlugt NDC and this committee is also the management of Tuschen Sports Club.

Like any other club, this club has financial members who pay a subscription fee. The maintenance is mainly financed by the financial members of Tuschen Sports Club by making donations and voluntary works done by members.”

The statement continued, “Over the years this ground has under gone significant changes and is faced with costly vandalism mainly the pitch, building and fence which is very challenging to repair.

We have noticed that a video has surface on the internet mainly on Facebook, Guyanese Critic and Guyana Cricket Board Facebook page. With regards to the video, our Secretary (Shazim Nasrudeen) is seen explaining the protocol for other clubs to use the ground and we stand by these protocols. These guys seen in the Video are from South Side Sports Club located in Tuschen New Scheme and like any other sports club that want to use the ground permission is required to use the ground. There are currently 3 other sports clubs using the ground, namely Zeelugt North Sports Club, Hydronie Sports Club and Ruby Sports Club.”

“Any resident of Tuschen North and members of Tuschen Sports Club is allowed to use the ground at any time without having to seek permission.

We have observed some comments on the FB posts that the ground is owned by the government and finance by taxpayers. So the question we would like to ask is because its government owned and finance by taxpayers shouldn’t we care for it and have rules? Rules are there to protect the facility and persons using the ground.”

Nasrudeen further informed that, “There instances where they were broken glass bottles and other debris being left on the ground by persons unknown that post serious safety threats to players that use the ground.

The day in question, Zeelugt North Sports Club was scheduled to use the ground, South Side showed up without permission and used the pitch, should any damages occurred Zeelugt North SC would have been held accountable for the damages, hence not fair to them.”

“Is it wrong for us to encourage our young people to follow rules, process and procedures and to resolve matters in civilized manner? It seems that anyone can take a phone make a video and misrepresent the facts,” he reasoned.

“We hope that persons that misunderstood the entire situation are now properly informed. It is easy to come and utilize the facility when it’s in a good state but is very challenging to fix when it’s in disrepair. This Ground in maintained by members, supporters and voluntarily, the NDC does not maintain this ground,” Nasrudeen disclosed.

The Secretary furnished several photos of some of the damage to the facility that they have to contend with as he highlighted their stance following the recent social media posts.