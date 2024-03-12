Reg. 2 to get $94M Special Needs School

Latest update March 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Region Two will soon have for the first time, a Special Education Needs School, which would be constructed through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme.
The school which will be located in the Cotton Field community on the Essequibo Coast will be built to the tune of $94,378,725. According to information from the BNTF, just recently the contract was signed between the Guyana Government through the Basic Needs Trust Fund and contractor Builder’s Engineering and Architectural Consultancy. As reported previously, the BNTF programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Finance.
Kaieteur News understands that in Cotton Field, there is a dire need for educational facilities that would allow children with special needs and disabilities access to quality education and social development mechanisms that match their unique needs. To achieve this, a Special Needs School will be constructed under the Education and Human Resource Development (Infrastructure) sector, funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) through its Basic Needs Trust Fund and the Guyana Government. After the construction of this school, it is expected that this target group have access to quality education and human resource development services.
It was reported that the Basic Needs Trust Fund is a cyclical grant funded programme by the CDB that aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality education, specifically, schools catered to children with special needs. It is also a development programme that is jointly funded by Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of Guyana. The construction of the school will be supervised by consultant, E&A Consultants Inc.
