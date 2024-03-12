Ramadan Village opens as Muslims commence month-long fast

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday officially launched the first ever National Ramadan Village at the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) at Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. .

First Lady, Arya Ali, government ministers, Dawah of CIOG, members of the diplomatic corps and other officials were also present at the launch. With an open-air concept, the National Ramadan Village provides a unique chance for all Guyanese to enjoy the spiritual ambience of Ramadan. The village has several booths displaying different facets of Islam, such as garments, literature, local and international food, sweetmeats, and recreational spaces for families.

The village will be open on all the weekends of the Holy Month on the lawns of MYO.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, reflection, prayer and community.

The National Ramadan Village initiative seeks to create awareness and appreciation among the general public about Ramadan. The key stakeholders of this initiative include the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) and the Government of Guyana. This was disclosed during a press conference at MYO last Friday, spearheaded by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Communications Network (NCN), Neaz Subhan, Sheik Moeen-ul-Hack, Sheik Aleem Rahim, and Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, lasting from one sighting of the crescent moon to another. The Ramadan observance will be observed at the national village, inviting families to join together for the communal breaking of the fast while facilitating prayers and reflections during this sacred month.

Sheikh Moeen-ul-Hack emphasised that people will have the opportunity to gather at the Ramadan village to partake in the communal breaking of the fast, prayers, and reflections. “In this beautiful multifaceted society of ours, participating and sharing in each other’s culture, traditions and festivities are fixtures which allow for the further strengthening of bonds and enlightenment. The national Ramadan village provides yet another opportunity to build upon this rich tradition, complementing the components of prayers and spiritual reflections which are associated with the holy month of Ramadan,” Hack stressed.

In the evenings, presentations will be given by Islamic scholars on the important roles of women, women empowerment, and youth. The village will feature several booths showcasing various aspects of Islam, including garments, literature, and local and international cuisines, including sweetmeats, as well as recreational spaces. In addition to providing Iftar, the meal for breaking the fast, the cuisine booths will offer options through the sale of the items on display.

Meanwhile, Baksh revealed that GTA will organize a special Islamic heritage tour at some of the renowned mosques throughout Guyana for those attending the national Ramadan village. This tour promises to be a historic and enlightening experience for all.

He added, “For those in the diaspora, we are teaming up with several airlines including Caribbean Airlines, and Suriname Airways to promote a concessional rate for persons who are desirous of travelling throughout this period.” A series of master classes will be conducted by a seasoned facilitator for the creation of Muslim sweetmeats for everyone. (DPI)