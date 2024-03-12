Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday night after he collided with a lorry owned by the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) at McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as Domall Trim.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the GYBSI lorry, 24-year-old Nickell Higgins, was headed East on the Rome Access Road to proceed further East across Mc Doom Public Road.

“As the lorry approached Mc Doom public road, the traffic rank at the junction stopped all the vehicles that were proceeding South and North on both carriageways and later gave the driver of the motor lorry directions to proceed East across Mc Doom Public Road,” the statement said. The incident occurred at about 21:35h.

Police said that while the lorry was crossing the eastern carriageway, “a group of motorcyclists were proceeding South on the eastern drive lane of the eastern carriageway. The motorcyclists pulled to the eastern side of the road, navigating alongside the stationary vehicles and started to proceed South at a fast rate, overtaking the line of traffic.”

Trim’s motorcycle reportedly collided with the rear end of the GYBSI lorry. Upon impact, the motorcyclist fell on the road and skidded into the rear right-side wheel of the vehicle.

“He was picked up in a semi-conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital,” Police said while noting that the injured man was examined by a doctor.

He died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Trim’s body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.