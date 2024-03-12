Latest update March 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

Mar 12, 2024 News

Dead, Domall Trim (Domall Trim’s Facebook Page)

Dead, Domall Trim (Domall Trim’s Facebook Page)

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday night after he collided with a lorry owned by the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) at McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as Domall Trim.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the GYBSI lorry, 24-year-old Nickell Higgins, was headed East on the Rome Access Road to proceed further East across Mc Doom Public Road.

“As the lorry approached Mc Doom public road, the traffic rank at the junction stopped all the vehicles that were proceeding South and North on both carriageways and later gave the driver of the motor lorry directions to proceed East across Mc Doom Public Road,” the statement said. The incident occurred at about 21:35h.

Police said that while the lorry was crossing the eastern carriageway, “a group of motorcyclists were proceeding South on the eastern drive lane of the eastern carriageway. The motorcyclists pulled to the eastern side of the road, navigating alongside the stationary vehicles and started to proceed South at a fast rate, overtaking the line of traffic.”

Trim’s motorcycle reportedly collided with the rear end of the GYBSI lorry. Upon impact, the motorcyclist fell on the road and skidded into the rear right-side wheel of the vehicle.

“He was picked up in a semi-conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital,” Police said while noting that the injured man was examined by a doctor.

He died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Trim’s body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO BOASTING ON CHEVRON’S SHARES!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Ramadan Village opens as Muslims commence month-long fast

Ramadan Village opens as Muslims commence month-long fast

Mar 12, 2024

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday officially launched the first ever National Ramadan Village at the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) at Woolford Avenue,...
Read More
Campbell, Munisar lead Guyana past Red Force Divas 

Campbell, Munisar lead Guyana past Red Force...

Mar 12, 2024

Fruta Conquerors FC clinch first Season Six win, Slingerz FC notch third consecutive victory

Fruta Conquerors FC clinch first Season Six win,...

Mar 12, 2024

Three days to go

Three days to go

Mar 12, 2024

Archery Federation launches First Edition of Level 1 Coaching Manual

Archery Federation launches First Edition...

Mar 12, 2024

Former Windball cricketer donates First Aid kit to current players

Former Windball cricketer donates First Aid kit...

Mar 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]