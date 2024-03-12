Man died one day after chopped by son-in-law – family claims

Kaieteur News – New details have emerged surrounding the death of a father of 14 on Sunday March 3 at New Amsterdam Berbice, Region Six.

Kaieteur News had reported that the victim, Godfrey Daniels, 42, was found dead after a fight but his family members have now come forward with some new details claiming that he was chopped and stabbed by his son-in-law and died one day later at the New Amsterdam Hospital. Police had detained the son-in-law for questioning but had released him to conduct further investigations. Kaieteur News understands that the matter was not reported immediately to police so investigators are facing setbacks in their investigation and an autopsy conducted on his remains did not help much either because it returned inconclusive.

Nevertheless, the man’s sister in a recent video interview with another section of the media is alleging that Daniels was chopped and stabbed by his son-in-law during a heated argument. “When I run down on the back step and I come down (in her brother’s apartment on the bottom flat) I see meh brother on the ground (Next to the bed) and all dem pickney been a wake up” the woman said before adding that she asked him what is wrong.

“He say Joel (son-in-law) broadside he and cuff he but I didn’t ask he way side he get the cuff and he didn’t tell me”, the woman said. She recalled that Daniels then pulled his shirt and showed her a wound to his right side shoulder.

“Down hay suh (points to the spot) get like, he seh he get broadside, but it look like it get juck up and it was bleeding but plenty bleeding”, she explained. The woman continued that she advised him to go at the Police Station but he refused and told her that he was alright. Despite his refusal she returned to her quarters and sent his daughter to take him there. He reportedly continued to refuse but eventually agreed to go after they kept insisting.

About 15 minutes later, recalled the woman, his daughter returned and said that Daniels was feeling weak and could not walk to the station. Another relative reportedly left to meet him up and take him to the station on his bicycle but returned too and advise them that it was better to take him in a taxi.

The woman said that she decided to go and see what was wrong and found that her brother had collapsed on the road. “He eye d shut but he went still moving”, She said. They stopped a taxi and together with other relatives they took him to the hospital instead where doctors admitted him.

She said that it was around 23:00 hrs that evening. They left him there receiving treatment but when they returned the following day, Daniels was in bad shape.

“ I calling for the doctor calling for the doctor and then the doctor come and sound he when he sound he guh and bring one big thing one plastic wa soever, I don’t know wa like fuh put side way and then them send me out”, the woman recounted.

A few minutes later the doctor called her into the room and told her that Daniels had passed away.

Investigations are ongoing.