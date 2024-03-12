Man charged for allegedly murdering wife

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Melroy La Rose was on Friday charged for the alleged murder of his wife Nikesha Sutton, which occurred last week at their Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home.

La Rose on Friday made his first court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on March 4, 2024 at Parika backdam, he murdered 24-year-old Sutton. La Rose was remanded to prison and is expected to appear in court again on March 28, 2024.

Kaieteur News had reported that Sutton was fatally stabbed last week Monday by the suspect after an argument ensued between them. The police had reported that on March 4, around 15:00h, the suspect who was under the influence of alcohol, arrived home and was involved in a heated argument with Sutton, after which he left their home.

Information reaching the police further revealed that around 17:00h that day, La Rose returned to the home with two alcoholic beverages in his hand, and shortly after another argument ensued and resulted in a scuffle between the two. It was reported that Sutton’s sister intervened to stop the fight. After the scuffle, the suspect told Sutton to remove her belongings from the house. According to the police, the woman placed some of her clothes in a bucket and was making her way to her sister’s house which was nearby. On her way there, the suspect picked up a beer bottle, broke it and stabbed the woman in her neck.

Sutton was taken to the Leonora Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Last week Wednesday, Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh performed a post mortem examination on Sutton’s body at the Ezekiel Funeral Home. Sutton’s cause of death was listed as a “stab wound to the neck.” La Rose who had fled the scene after committing the act was on Wednesday evening apprehended by the police in Timehri.