Injustice is like a silent assassin

Mar 12, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Speed is like a two-faced jumbie. It nah know friend from foe. It don’t discriminate; it only devastates.

So dem boys did she, when dem read wah happen to de biker. He meet he demise because of speed.

Dem boys see enough fuh know what happened and to arrive at dem own conclusion. We must all use de opportunity to take a pause an mourn de loss of a soul caught in de crosshairs of recklessness.

But wah does mek dem boys vex is after a major accident like dis, de police does mek Tom, Dick and Harry, those who in de right and those who in de wrong, go down to de station. And dem does hold yuh overnight fuh sit pun bench, fighting sleep, stress and tiredness.

It don’t matter if yuh innocent, de police does hold yuh overnight fuh questioning once is a major accident. De innocent and dem ones at blame does all gat to go through de same routine: sit down on de bench behind de counter.

Dem Boys seh dis nah right. Dis ain’t justice; dis is a circus. We mourn de fallen but we also must rally against dis injustice dat treats de innocent like villains. So as we bid farewell to our fallen friend, let us raise a loud, defiant cry against dis mockery of law and order. Let us demand a justice where de guilty face de music alone, and de innocent walk free.

Speed kills. But injustice is a silent assassin. It’s time we shine a light on dis madness on we roads and demand better for all who traverse our roads. Dem boys seh, enough is enough! Ban de big bikes from using de roads!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

