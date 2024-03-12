Fruta Conquerors FC clinch first Season Six win, Slingerz FC notch third consecutive victory

Latest update March 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Fruta Conquerors FC recorded their first-round victory in KFC Elite League Season Six on Saturday night, while Slingerz FC notched a third consecutive victory at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
In the March 9th double header, Fruta Conquerors claimed a 3-1 victory over Den Amstel FC. The opening goal was netted by Naron Jerrick in the 45+3rd minute, granting Fruta Conquerors a lead as they reached halftime.
However, Den Amstel’s Anthony Benn delivered an extraordinary goal in the 48th minute,
levelling the score. Nevertheless, Fruta Conquerors regained control with Makhaya Jarvis securing the win through goals in the 60th and 64th minutes.
This is the Georgetown team’s first triumph in three matches since the start of the season on February 25.
In the second fixture of the evening, Slingerz FC, former league champions, emerged victorious over Santos FC with a 3-1 scoreline. The scoring action kicked off with Santos FC, with Michael Oie netting a goal in the 1st minute much to the delight of the club’s supporters.
But moments before the halftime whistle, Darren Niles of Slingerz FC managed to level the score for his team in the 45th minute.
The team’s advantage was further solidified by Bryan Wharton, who secured a second goal in the 45+3rd minute and Marcus Tudor goal in the 90+1 minute, ultimately sealing the victory for Slingerz FC.
GFF President Wayne Forde noted that spectators have witnessed two weeks of outstanding matches from the ten Elite Clubs, featuring “some surprises but always the very highest level of skill and a display of absolute determination to win from all the players.”
He also appealed to “all supporters to continue attending the live matches at the NTC and other grounds and backing their teams as they vie for the championship title in Guyana’s premier senior men’s league.”
Other competing teams in season six are reigning champions Guyana Defence Force, Western Tigers FC, Guyana Police Force, Ann’s Grove United FC, Monedderlust FC and Buxton United FC.
Elite clubs are contending for the first-place prize of G$2,000,000 and cash rewards of $1,200,000, $800,000, and $500,000 for the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.
Action continues today March 12th and Fixtures show: Guyana Police Force FC is set for a head-to-head clash with Buxton United at 7 p.m., while Western Tigers will take on Monedderlust FC at 9:30 p.m., both at the NTC.
