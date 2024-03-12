Former Windball cricketer donates First Aid kit to current players

Latest update March 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Former Windball Cricketer Rennay Shepherd, who participated in the West Indies Women’s Winball Championships in 2011, did not forget where she started.
On Saturday the lanky player made a donation to All Sport and Tour Promotions (ASTP) of a fully equipped First Aid Kit.
Receiving the Kit on behalf of ASTP was Mr. Nigel Hope the current Coach of the team. Also present were dedicated Parent Ms. Pauline Benjamin, who is always present at Training sessions, alongside Mr. Amit Das another parent.
These students are part of a programme titled “A Perfect Place for your child to be” in which there are involved in Windball cricket and also are part of the MCYS, NSC and GTTA Table tennis Sports Academy Nursery programme.
