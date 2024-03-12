Campbell, Munisar lead Guyana past Red Force Divas

2024 CWI CG United Women’s Super50 Cup Round 4…

– Campbell 52, Munisar 5-15, Guyana win by 61 runs

Kaieteur Sports – Ashmini Munisar’s 5-wicket haul backed by Shemaine Campbell’s second consecutive half-century, eased Guyana to a huge 61-run win over rivals, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas yesterday at Conaree Sports Club Ground, St. Kitts.

Guyana posted 156-8 from their 50-over allotment after batting first. Campbell again showed her class, tapping into her international experience as she grafted an 81-ball 52 with a quartet of fours.

Shabika Gajnabi had 33 while the openers Realeanna Grimmond (10) and Mandy Mangru (10) added 20 at the top of the order, with Ashmini Munisar chipping in with 11 to help them reach a decent total.

Divas spinner Karishma Ramharack led with 3-26 while veteran Lee-Ann Kirby chipped in with 2-24 to finish as the lead bowlers.

Bowled out for 95 in 42 overs, Red Force Divas then succumbed to another exceptional spell of bowling from Guyana, led by Munisar who had a magical outing bagging 5-15 while Niya Latchman continued her consistency with returns of 2-24.

The Trinidadian ladies had a mixed start with opener Samara Ramnauth (20) and middle-order batsman Shunelle Shawh (18) tried to get some momentum going before running into Munisar aided by a wicket and a few key run outs by Gajnabi (1-17).

Munisar continued to chip away at the Trinidad line up, eventually bringing the innings to an end in style as she scattered the stumps of the last batter.

Guyana will look to continue their winning ways come Wednesday when they play Jamaica from 10:00h.