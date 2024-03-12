Berbice teen charged with unlawful possession of firearm

Latest update March 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man was on Monday charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to a Guyana Police Force press release Daniel Greenidge appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Michelle Matthias. He pleaded not guilty, and was subsequently remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to March 27th, 2024.
The young man was also charged with Unlawful Wounding. He was not required to plead to the charge and was placed on $200,000 bail. Both charges are related to the report of an alleged ‘shooting incident’ committed on Fay Samaroo which occurred on 27th February 2024 at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canjie Berbice.
JAGDEO BOASTING ON CHEVRON’S SHARES!!!!
Mar 12, 2024Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday officially launched the first ever National Ramadan Village at the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) at Woolford Avenue,...
Mar 12, 2024
Mar 12, 2024
Mar 12, 2024
Mar 12, 2024
Mar 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – Foreign intelligence agencies have always had spies within governments. In many instances those spies... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]