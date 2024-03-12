Berbice teen charged with unlawful possession of firearm

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man was on Monday charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a Guyana Police Force press release Daniel Greenidge appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Michelle Matthias. He pleaded not guilty, and was subsequently remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to March 27th, 2024.

The young man was also charged with Unlawful Wounding. He was not required to plead to the charge and was placed on $200,000 bail. Both charges are related to the report of an alleged ‘shooting incident’ committed on Fay Samaroo which occurred on 27th February 2024 at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canjie Berbice.