Latest update March 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Berbice teen charged with unlawful possession of firearm

Mar 12, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man was on Monday charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Remanded, Daniel Greenidge

Remanded, Daniel Greenidge

According to a Guyana Police Force press release Daniel Greenidge appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Michelle Matthias. He pleaded not guilty, and was subsequently remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to March 27th, 2024.

The young man was also charged with Unlawful Wounding. He was not required to plead to the charge and was placed on $200,000 bail. Both charges are related to the report of an alleged ‘shooting incident’ committed on Fay Samaroo which occurred on 27th February 2024 at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canjie Berbice.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO BOASTING ON CHEVRON’S SHARES!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Ramadan Village opens as Muslims commence month-long fast

Ramadan Village opens as Muslims commence month-long fast

Mar 12, 2024

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday officially launched the first ever National Ramadan Village at the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) at Woolford Avenue,...
Read More
Campbell, Munisar lead Guyana past Red Force Divas 

Campbell, Munisar lead Guyana past Red Force...

Mar 12, 2024

Fruta Conquerors FC clinch first Season Six win, Slingerz FC notch third consecutive victory

Fruta Conquerors FC clinch first Season Six win,...

Mar 12, 2024

Three days to go

Three days to go

Mar 12, 2024

Archery Federation launches First Edition of Level 1 Coaching Manual

Archery Federation launches First Edition...

Mar 12, 2024

Former Windball cricketer donates First Aid kit to current players

Former Windball cricketer donates First Aid kit...

Mar 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]