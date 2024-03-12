Archery Federation launches First Edition of Level 1 Coaching Manual

Kaieteur Sports – Archery enthusiasts and aspiring archers in Guyana have a new resource to help them at all levels in learning archery using world standards.

This highly anticipated Archery Coaching Manual will enable archers and coaches to hone their skills and achieve their goals. Developed by Archery Guyana (AG), the sole recognised governing body of the sport of archery, duly sanctioned by World Archery, the Guyana Olympic Association and our National Sports Commission of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport.

Archery Guyana in its mandated authority for archery education and training continues to work with all partners and affiliated within its framework to bring to Guyanese such resources without the need for oppressive costs attached to learning in the sport.

This First Edition Coaching Manual is aimed to revolutionise the way archery is taught and practiced in all regions of the country.

The Archery Coaching Manual serves as a comprehensive guide designed to provide coaches, instructors, and archers of all levels with the knowledge, techniques, and strategies needed to excel in the sport.

The manual covers every aspect of archery in detail, making it an indispensable resource for anyone passionate about the sport.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Archery Coaching Manual to the archery community in Guyana,” said Head coach Mr. Nicholas Hing. “This manual represents years of expertise and experience distilled into a comprehensive guide that will empower coaches and archers to reach their full potential.”

The Archery Coaching Manual features contributions from top archery experts and coaches from around the world and olympic level, ensuring that it reflects the latest advancements and best practices in the sport.

With easy-to-follow instructions, detailed illustrations, and practical tips, the manual is suitable for archers of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to seasoned competitors.

President of Archery Guyana Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon announced with great delight and pride, that the Official Manual is now available as an important resource for Guyana.

“Whether you are a beginner picking up a bow for the first time or a seasoned archer honing your skills, this coaching manual is designed to be your comprehensive guide to mastering the art of archery.”

She expressed thanks to the World Archery Team, in particular, Mr. Sergio Font, Secretary General of World Archery Americas, Mr. Phil Graves and Ms. Ludys Tejada. She commended Mr. Ryan McKinnon, Mr. Robert Singh, Mr. Nicholas Hing, Mr. Umasankar Madray, Mr. Jeewanram Persaud and Mr. Saeed Karim for working together to complete this Manual.

Archery is a sport that combines physical prowess, mental focus, and technical precision. It requires discipline, dedication, and a willingness to continually learn and improve. With the right guidance and practice, anyone can excel in archery and experience the satisfaction of hitting the bullseye.

The Archery Coaching Manual is now available through Archery Guyana. For more information, please contact the Federation at [email protected] and the official website can be reached at www.archeryguyana.com.