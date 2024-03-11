Latest update March 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman and son escape after gunman ‘shoot up’ North East La Penitence house

Mar 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police are presently hunting a man who on Saturday drove up in front of a woman’s home at North East La Penitence, Georgetown and began shooting at her and her son.

Police said that the shooting incident took place around 10:30hrs. The victims were identified as Roberta Murray, 48, and her son Devon Murray, 29, of North East La Penitence. Murray told police that she was sitting on her veranda when the gunman pulled up in front their home in a burgundy new model Toyota Premio.

Her son Devon was in their yard at the time. The gunman reportedly stepped out of the car and shouted “yo come here”. Devon, after hearing those words, reportedly ran to the back of the yard while the gunman pulled out a gun from his waist and started shooting at the victims. A total of five shots were fired, according to reports.

Luckily, the bullets missed them but struck their house. The gunman then reentered his car and sped away.
Police have since recovered a number of 9mm spent shells from the scene and have identified the suspect.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO TELLING WE WRITE EXXON FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THEIR EXPENSES, DON’T ASK HE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GMR&SC announces plan to construct Spectator Pavilion at South Dakota Circuit

GMR&SC announces plan to construct Spectator Pavilion at South...

Mar 11, 2024

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is delighted to announce the planned construction of a new spectator pavilion at the South Dakota Circuit, an initiative...
Read More
Briton John takes Jagan’s Memorial 2nd Stage

Briton John takes Jagan’s Memorial 2nd Stage

Mar 11, 2024

CARICOM Classic Chess Team Tournament… Guyana finishes second as T&T claim the title

CARICOM Classic Chess Team Tournament… Guyana...

Mar 11, 2024

Mohabir’s combo, Allen 5-Fer leads GCA to 149-run win

Mohabir’s combo, Allen 5-Fer leads GCA to...

Mar 11, 2024

Slingerz FC triumphs over Santos FC to claim KFC Elite League summit

Slingerz FC triumphs over Santos FC to claim KFC...

Mar 11, 2024

Preparations almost complete for KMTC Phagwah Horse Race Meet

Preparations almost complete for KMTC Phagwah...

Mar 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]