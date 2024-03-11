Woman and son escape after gunman ‘shoot up’ North East La Penitence house

Kaieteur News – Police are presently hunting a man who on Saturday drove up in front of a woman’s home at North East La Penitence, Georgetown and began shooting at her and her son.

Police said that the shooting incident took place around 10:30hrs. The victims were identified as Roberta Murray, 48, and her son Devon Murray, 29, of North East La Penitence. Murray told police that she was sitting on her veranda when the gunman pulled up in front their home in a burgundy new model Toyota Premio.

Her son Devon was in their yard at the time. The gunman reportedly stepped out of the car and shouted “yo come here”. Devon, after hearing those words, reportedly ran to the back of the yard while the gunman pulled out a gun from his waist and started shooting at the victims. A total of five shots were fired, according to reports.

Luckily, the bullets missed them but struck their house. The gunman then reentered his car and sped away.

Police have since recovered a number of 9mm spent shells from the scene and have identified the suspect.