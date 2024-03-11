Latest update March 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

What Jadgeo sees as constraints to a better oil contract, we see as imperatives to compel urgent action 

Mar 11, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

We noted that VP Jagdeo issued a challenge to the Opposition to draft a renegotiation plan. This plan, he told reporters at his Press Conference, must consider, as he described it, the “constraining factors” of Net Zero and the decline in funding for fossil fuel related investments globally.

Jagdeo’s ineptitude is so extreme that he seems to have forgotten that it is his very government which crafted a new model PSA – with higher royalty, corporate taxes, and other new provisions – which apparently encountered no difficulties with those same Net Zero and funding constraints. If he genuinely wanted to improve the Stabroek Block contract, he could simply use the PSA he developed as a starting point of any renegotiation plan.

But more fundamentally, what he sees as constraining factors, we, in the Opposition, see as imperatives or compelling reasons for Guyana to urgently talk to the Stabroek Block companies to get the best for Guyana, while not jeopardizing their ability to earn a profit. If, as projected, the push to Net Zero would gradually reduce demand for oil in the future, then, for us, that should compel the government to seek a greater share of revenues now for the benefit of present and future generations. Let’s therefore call Jagdeo’s challenge for what it is: an attempt to deflect attention from the fact that he has no intention to defend the interests of the people of Guyana.

Let us remind the nation that the Opposition has pledged that, when it assumes government in 2025, it will invite the oil companies to the table to discuss getting more revenues for Guyanese from our petroleum resources. There are several ways to effectively garner greater income, with ring-fencing being just one possibility.

In the short remaining time the PPP has in office, we can only hope for no further dangers to our country caused by Jagdeo’s incompetence and inadequacies. We in the Opposition will continue to stand guard in the interest of the people.

 

Respectfully,

Office of the Leader of the Opposition

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO TELLING WE WRITE EXXON FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THEIR EXPENSES, DON’T ASK HE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GMR&SC announces plan to construct Spectator Pavilion at South Dakota Circuit

GMR&SC announces plan to construct Spectator Pavilion at South...

Mar 11, 2024

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is delighted to announce the planned construction of a new spectator pavilion at the South Dakota Circuit, an initiative...
Read More
Briton John takes Jagan’s Memorial 2nd Stage

Briton John takes Jagan’s Memorial 2nd Stage

Mar 11, 2024

CARICOM Classic Chess Team Tournament… Guyana finishes second as T&T claim the title

CARICOM Classic Chess Team Tournament… Guyana...

Mar 11, 2024

Mohabir’s combo, Allen 5-Fer leads GCA to 149-run win

Mohabir’s combo, Allen 5-Fer leads GCA to...

Mar 11, 2024

Slingerz FC triumphs over Santos FC to claim KFC Elite League summit

Slingerz FC triumphs over Santos FC to claim KFC...

Mar 11, 2024

Preparations almost complete for KMTC Phagwah Horse Race Meet

Preparations almost complete for KMTC Phagwah...

Mar 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]