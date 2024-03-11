Slingerz FC triumphs over Santos FC to claim KFC Elite League summit

Kaieteur News – Slingerz FC staged a stunning comeback to defeat Santos FC 3-1 on Saturday, securing their position at the top of Guyana’s KFC Elite League. The enthralling match unfolded at a pulsating pace, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

The early moments of the game saw Michael Oie of Santos FC making an impact, putting his team ahead in just the second minute of play. The lead held until late in the half when Darren Miles of Slingerz FC leveled the scores with a timely strike in the 45th minute, just before the halftime whistle.

And as the half wound down, Slingerz FC seized the opportunity to shift the momentum in their favor. Bryan Wharton’s powerful strike three minutes later propelled Slingerz FC into the lead, leaving Santos FC trailing 2-1 at the interval.

The climax of the game unfolded in stoppage time when Marcus Tudor sealed the victory for Slingerz FC with another goal, securing a 3-1 triumph. This remarkable win marked Slingerz FC’s third consecutive victory, propelling them to the summit of the league table with a perfect record of nine points.

Winning coach Alex Thomas, reflecting on the challenging yet satisfying victory, commended his team’s character. “This one was more challenging, more physical but I liked this game because it showed the type of character the team has. To come from one-nil down and still maintain our composure, we were patient, and stuck to the game plan and executed, that is what I like I was very impressed.”

In other league action, Fruta Conquerors rebounded from their previous loss to Slingerz FC by securing a 3-1 victory over Den Amstel. Naron Jerick and Makhaya Jarvis played pivotal roles, helping Conquerors claim their first win of the season.

With Western Tigers and Guyana Defence Force eagerly waiting to hit the field, Slingerz FC’s triumph has set the stage for an exciting battle at the top of the table. Western Tigers will face Monnederlust FC on Tuesday, while Defence Force takes on Ann’s Grove United on Thursday, both teams vying to join Slingerz FC in the league’s pinnacle. (SportsMax)