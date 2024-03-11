Latest update March 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

RHTYSC and Poonai Pharmacy honours U11 and U13 champions

Mar 11, 2024 Sports

…Sohil Mohammed receives cricket gears

Members of the u11 and u13 teams pose with RHTYSC officials

Kaieteur News- “We are very proud of you for winning the titles and for upholding the rich tradition of the RHTYSC. Our objective is to dominate cricket at all levels in Berbice by working as collective unit and be focused, discipline and dedicated. Use this reward as an incentive to do similar feats in the future,” were the words of RHTYSC Secretary Hilbert Foster at a simple ceremony to honour members of the Rose Hall Town Poonai’ Pharmacy Under 11 and Under 13 teams for emerging champions of Berbice at their respective level.

The ceremony was sponsored by Poonai’s Pharmacy and organised by the management of the RHTYSC, MS.

The Poonai’s Pharmacy Under 11 team defeated arch rivals Albion in the finals of the BCB/Rickey Moore and Son tournament. Foster described the championship win as a great surprise as Albion had defeated their Rose Hall Town counterparts twice before in the preliminary rounds of the tournament.

Club cricket manager Robby Kissoonlall stated that the players were determined to emerge as champion and dedicated themselves to working hard to correct mistakes in their game. He started that the full time return of Foster to the club after his resignation at the Berbice Cricket Board has had a positive impact on all cricketers.

The end result has been four major Cricket titles within the last four months at the U11, U13, U23 and first division levels. The club has to date reached the quarter finals of the Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Under15 and the under17 tournament while the senior team has also reached the finals of the BCB Premier T20 tournament.

Each member of the under 11 team received a financial stipend and an educational package as their award. The members of the Under 13 team received a financial stipend and a special MK watch for emerging as champion of the Romario Shepherd Under13 tournament.

The team defeated Rose Hall Canje by six wickets at the Canje Ground to win their second overall Berbice title. The Poonai’s Pharmacy under13 team has reached all four finals of tournaments organized by the BCB since the introduction of under 13 Cricket in the county. Assistant Manager, Keith Hicks urged the players to continue working hard and committed the club management to provide all the necessary support. He noted that the team since its formation has produced several Berbice and Guyana players including Tameshwar Deonadan, Rafael McKenzie, Balraj Narine, Dinesh Singh, and Leon Reddy. Sponsor Poonai Bhirooj congratulated both teams on been crowned champion of Berbice and for representing his company brand well on and off the field.

Meanwhile, the RHTYSC handed over a pair of wicket keeping pads and gloves to Sohil Mohammed on his selection to the Guyana Unde 15 team. Foster wished Mohammed well on the tour to Antigua and urged him to represent the club’s brand well. The Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes U15 player is a solid middle order batsman and wicket keeper, who has played for Guyana in 2022 and 2023 at this level. Foster stated that Mohammed is the 8th RHTYSC member to gain national selection in 2024 following Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Shemaine Campbell, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabiki Gajnabi, Plaffiana Millington and Trisha Hardat. Mohammed expressed gratitude to the club for the donation 9f the gears.

 

 

