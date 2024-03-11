Public Service Commission cleared backlog of more than 300 issues

Kaieteur News- The Public Service Commission (PSC) has cleared a backlog of more than 300 issues that were pending prior to it taking office in July of 2023.

This was disclosed by PSC Chairman Manniram Prashad while speaking recently, at the launch of the Public/Police Service Commission Website. “Within a mere six months, the commission successfully cleared a two-year backlog of work over 300 and something issues were there pending because there were no commission earlier. Our commissioners worked beyond the call of duty, to get up to scratch, and I can tell you as of today, there is no backlog,” he stated.

He also lamented the discrepancies in the operations of the previous commission. “The last commission issued only one vacancy circular on the 27th of June 2019 for its entire three years…just one vacancy circular, that commission spent over three million dollars to pay a few retired education officers to do shortlisting for the Ministry of Education only. Interviews were conducted with shortlisted candidates and a few appointments were made, but it didn’t end there, qualified candidates were listed as unqualified and were not short listed and interviewed, persons were offered positions that they did not apply for, total chaos,” Prashad stated.

He noted that the discrepancies resulted in a dissatisfied education officer moving to the Public Service Appellate Tribunal PSAT, to challenge the entire process. “For the eight months that we were in office, not one of our decisions were challenged, not one went to the PSAT, and all of the decisions were unanimous,” he emphasized.

Prashad emphasized the critical role of human resources in driving the successful implementation of the 2024 Public Sector Investment Programme PSIP, noting that the recently launched website will help these efforts by ensuring timely staffing and ensure resource allocation. ” “In future, we see a vibrant collaboration between the PSC, ministries and regions in which all parties are involved, in the recruitment process by utilizing the website. We encourage cooperation in the tracking and shortlisting of candidates, and promote an open and engaged culture,” he stated.

Prashad noted the charge given by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, for the commission to explore innovative approaches to improve service delivery to the people. He stated that in response to this directive, the commission embarked on a mission to streamline processes and leverage technology for the benefit of all. Manniram Prashad, Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar, Melcita Agatha Bovell, Chandrawati Leila Ramson, Mohandatt Goolsarran, and Janice Isabella Bowen, were sworn in as commissioners of the Public Service Commission on July 13,2023. (DPI)