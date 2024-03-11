GMR&SC announces plan to construct Spectator Pavilion at South Dakota Circuit

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is delighted to announce the planned construction of a new spectator pavilion at the South Dakota Circuit, an initiative supported by the Government of Guyana.

This announcement follows the Government’s allocation of G$4.6 billion for sports advancement within the historic 2024 national budget, underlining its commitment to sports development in the nation.

GMR&SC President Mahendra Boodhoo has expressed profound gratitude for the government’s support, emphasizing the significance of this development in the advancement of motorsport in Guyana. This comes on the heels of the recent extension of the South Dakota circuit to 1.6 miles, a change that has significantly contributed to the sport’s growth.

Motorsport in Guyana has seen substantial progress, with increased inclusivity, faster cars, and closer competition marking the success of these efforts.

The proposed pavilion will feature essential amenities, including washroom facilities and shaded areas, catering to our valued spectators, particularly women and children, who have shown growing interest in the sport over the years.

The GMR&SC executive team, responsible for laying the groundwork for this project, remains dedicated to pushing forward motorsport development with long-term plans and goals.

This pavilion represents more than just a structure; it symbolizes the commitment to enhancing the spectator experience and ensuring the continued growth of motorsport as a cherished sport in Guyana and around the Caribbean.