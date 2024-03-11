Freddie Kissoon is turning out to be PPP/C’s canker-worm

Dear Editor,

Freddie Kissoon, just about a week ago, in his typical flip-flopping ‘non-analysis’ detailed “Why I support the presidency of Mohamed Irfaan Ali.” In his myopic piece on March 03, 2024, chattering in his last refuge, his relegated Guyana Chronicle, he wants to know “…why can’t a person be supportive of the government without being described in negative terms, even when his/her support is backed by analysis based on evidence?”

This is indeed a good attempt, and quite successful too, to create waves of laughter. Freddie Kissoon has supplied his own debunking, and in a most incontrovertible manner on too many occasions. Let me supply some examples of his own answer.

Freddie Kissoon, in his “The real rigging began on this day,” March 4, 2024, continued his ennui of ‘Blaming/Accusing the Opposition, A Partnership For National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) of seeking to rig the 2020 Elections. I mean the series of rigging attempts by APNU/AFC are well documented and established. Discussing what took place in 2020 is not worth the time and space. In fact, some members of the rigging coterie are now awaiting court proceedings, hoping for some kind of reprieve or extrication. So, any issue surrounding the March 2020 rigging attempts is like ‘kicking a dead horse.’ The matter is now locked away in the history annals, and is not dissimilar to the many ‘successful riggings’ under Burnham and Hoyte, leading up to the 1992 elections.

According to Freddie Kissoon, and this was way after March 4; in fact, it was as late as May 19 2020, that “Mercury and the Russians rigged the elections for the PPP.” (May 19, 2020). Freddie was adamant, stating that “Over the weekend, I was given highly confidential material about how the PPP rigged the March 2020 general poll in Guyana. Based on the material I had, I picked up my two friends; one who writes the satirical column, “Dem Boys Seh” and the other who does “The Baccoo Speaks.”

He continued, explaining that “For obvious reason, I cannot tell you who they are. But both do their columns from abroad where they are immigrants. Both are in Guyana at the moment. They came to hang around the Conference Centre to see the recount. I turned a white shade of pale when both told me from what they were shown, they are recorded as voted in the election even though they were not in the country on election day. One is supposed to have voted in Roxanne Burnham Garden, the other in Buxton.”

Freddie, almost in a state of insane anger added that “With that information and based on data, I have, I now see that the PPP rigged the election through the instrumentality of the American consultant firm, Mercury and the Russians. We owe Ramjattan and Cathy Hughes a huge apology when we rejected their proof of the Russian involvement in the rigging.”

Let me summarise Freddie’s ‘erstwhile’ and now ‘ensconced’ hatred of the PPP/C, as no normal person can have ‘evidence’ of PPP/C’s rigging and still support its government. He unequivocally shouted that PPP/C rigged the 2020 elections. He was unambiguous in screaming that “Mercury and the Russians rigged the elections for the PPP.” He vowed that “I now see that the PPP rigged the election through the instrumentality of the American consultant firm, Mercury and the Russians.”

I am wondering if Freddie Kissoon still thinks or is planning to repent, as he touted that “We owe Ramjattan and Cathy Hughes a huge apology when we rejected their proof of the Russian involvement in the rigging.”

Freddie has unfinished business. He could and should have gone to the Commission of Inquiry into the 2020 Elections Rigging Attempts. He had and probably still has vital, history-changing evidence.

Secondly, in answering Freddie and with his own ‘analysis,’ support for the PPP/C should have ceased once and for all sometime ago. On Jan 29, 2009, in his “Guyana’s future is in the PNC’s hands,” Freddie Kissoon noted that “I am not ashamed to say that I have lived to see forms of state power under the PPP, in particular in the Jagdeo era, that are worse than under the rule of Forbes Burnham. I say this unapologetically. I say with unlimited unambiguousness, I have seen manifestations of monstrous corruption and horrible incompetence since the PPP came to power at the beginning of the nineties that the PNC Government under Forbes Burnham and Desmond would not have tolerated.”

He added that “The PPP is using East Indians and has a blackmail stratagem hanging over their heads – “You want the PNC back? Remember the PNC was a terrible regime that will do what they did to you when they governed for 28 years.” He thus advised that “This madness the Indians have to exorcise from their minds. Guyana threw off the yoke of the PNC going into seventeen years now, yet look at the state of the world of the Guyanese Indians. Look at the tattered fabric of Guyana under the PPP. East Indians have to take the fantastic step that white and Hispanic Americans have done and wash away the Guyanese George Bushes and the Guyanese Republican Party that in Guyana appears in the form of the PPP.

It is not true to say that the PPP is all that better than the PNC under Forbes Burnham.” Editor, I know I am asking for your tolerance and indulgence. I thank you for your space. You are helping me reveal how feeble, corrupt and hypocritical are Freddie Kissoon and the PPP/C. Bottom line: according to Freddie Kissoon, PPP/C is not worthy of support and it is guilty of rigging.

Yours truly,

Presscott Mann