Fire destroys four hotels at Eteringbang

Kaieteur News – Four hotels went up flames on Sunday morning after a fire erupted at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Kaieteur News received the call around 03:30hrs that residents were battling a massive blaze. They used their water pumps to access water from a nearby river to contain the fire a process that lasted hours. Residents told Kaieteur News that they were finally able to extinguish the flames around 09:00hrs.

While lamenting their losses, the hotel owners were still grateful that no life was lost and that everyone who was in the buildings at the time was evacuated to safety. In a press release, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that the fire started around 03:00hrs.

“According to Mr. Raimundo Lucio Dos Anjos Oliveira, a 52-year-old mixed-race Brazilian national residing at Eteringbang Landing, he noticed the fire erupting from the circuit board area of his two-storey building, which consists of ten (10) rooms”, the fire service stated.

He reportedly attempted to extinguish the flames with water but his attempts were futile as the fire quickly spiraled out of control, engulfing his building and two other structures nearby. “The valiant efforts of Mr. Oliveira and community members, who rallied with water pumps, contained the fire from spreading to additional buildings. There were no reported casualties”, the Fire Service said.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and the GFS is currently investigating to find this out. Residents, however, suspect that fire might be an electrical one.