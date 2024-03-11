De PPP run to Babu Jaan fuh help!

Kaieteur News- Dem had an event at Babu Jaan yesterday fuh de death anniversary of Cheddi. De party went all out fuh dis one. A sure sign of desperation. Dem lined de narrow entrance to be meeting place with party flags.

But all de fanfare cannot conceal de fact that fuh years now dem keeping low-key events fuh Cheddi. Even de man 25th death anniversary pass with a low-key ceremony.

We did gat all kind of international conferences in Georgetown where people arrived in their hundreds. But only low-keyed observation fuh de 25th anniversary of de founder of de PPP.

But now de party under pressure. It is besieged by its critics because of de way it managing de country’s resources. The leaders of the government however playing innocent and nah want to admit to dem mistakes.

People are dissatisfied and therefore de faithful had to be mustered. Papa Cheddi name had to be reinvoked to try to appease de disgruntled supporters. And de party had to find a scapegoat: so dem find one in Kaieteur News.

People come from all over fuh de event. More people come from outside de region than from de region. Dem party had to bus in supporters fuh mek it don’t look too bad!

Poor Cheddi, he mussy be turning in he grave. When he look at de spending wah dem fella doing fuh celebrate he death anniversary, he cannot be pleased at all wherever he is.

But dem turn insult into injury when de Vee Pee spend more time cussing out de Kaieteur News than praising Papa Cheddi.

Talk half. Leff half.