Briton John takes Jagan’s Memorial 2nd Stage

Kaieteur News– After a commanding victory in the initial stage, British cyclist John continued his impressive performance on Sunday in Berbice, securing a comfortable win in the second leg of the 2024 Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road Race.

John’s stylish triumph saw him complete the challenging 70-mile course in an impressive three hours, four minutes, and 15 seconds (3:04:15s), leaving second-place finisher Curtis Dey trailing by a significant 15-minute margin.

The Open category race unfolded at Babu John in Berbice, featuring 23 cyclists who set off in front of the Freedom House Building in New Amsterdam. Despite a slow pace at the start, the peloton gradually made its way northward to 19 Village, then towards the Springlands Police Station for the turnaround. John maintained a substantial lead up to the turnaround point.

On the return leg, John accelerated away from the peloton, widening the gap even further and leaving Dey and experienced cyclist Paul Choo-wee-naam behind. In the final 45 minutes, John increased the pace, securing an even larger lead as he crossed the finish line in 3:04:15. Curtis Dey claimed the second spot, with Choo-wee-naam finishing third.

In the Junior’s division, Alexander Leung showcased an exceptional performance, claiming the top spot and surpassing Sidel Sandy, who secured second place. The Veteran Under-50 race was dominated by Paul Choo-wee-naam, securing first place, while Alex Mendes and Roy Mangru secured second and third place, respectively.

With two stages completed, John is filled with confidence as he prepares for the third and final stage scheduled for March 31 in Essequibo. Reflecting on his success, John acknowledged the favourable race conditions and the significant role played by wind factors heading to Springlands. He credited his hard training over the past weeks, expressing gratitude to both himself and his coach.

“I am truly confident heading into the final leg and will definitely be looking to complete the sweep,” John concluded. The race is set to conclude on Sunday, March 31, in Essequibo.