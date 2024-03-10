Latest update March 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Team Mohamed's sponsors Port Kaituma 14th Annual Football competition

Mar 10, 2024

Ronaldo Rodrigues (left) and Azruddin Mohamed following the presentation of the cash prize.

Ronaldo Rodrigues (left) and Azruddin Mohamed following the presentation of the cash prize.

Gifts iPhone to Reg. 9 social media co-ordinator

Kaieteur Sports – Team Mohamed’s is proud to be a part of the Port Kaituma 14th Annual Football Competition, which gets underway on March 30, 2024, with the grand finale set for the evening of Easter Monday.

The competition will see eight teams from Port Kaituma and from within Region One compete for cash prizes and trophies. These include PK United, Fitzburg United, Hosororo FC, Matthew’s Ridge, Arakaka, Citrus Grove United, and Sebaai FC.

The winning team will take home $300,000, while the runner-up will bag $150,000. The second prize of $150,000 will be donated by businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

Apart from the football competition, there will be male and female cricket during the three-day event. In addition to the second cash prize, Team Mohamed’s has donated a quantity of kites to be distributed to the children on the ground.

Marlon Edwards (left) receives the cell phone from Azruddin Mohamed.

Marlon Edwards (left) receives the cell phone from Azruddin Mohamed.

The cash prize was handed over to the director of PKFF, Ronaldo Rodrigues, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the businessman also presented an iPhone to the former Toshao of Karasabai, Marlon Edwards, who is the founder of the Facebook page “Karasabai Home of the Sun Parakeet.”

Edwards uses this platform to promote his village and to educate his followers about the village’s rich culture and its flora and fauna. The social media platform has over 5,000 followers.

