Team Mohamed demanding over $200M from Critic for defamation of character

Kaieteur News – Team Mohamed is demanding that popular social media commentator Mikhail Rodrigues also known as the ‘Guyanese Critic’ pays in excess of $200 million for defamation.

Two letters drafted by Attorneys Poonai and Poonai were addressed to Rodrigues who is the Director of ‘They Break News’, a popular Facebook show aired on the ‘Guyanese Critic’ page.

According to the letters, the social media commentator used his programme ‘Morning Live with the Critic’ to defame businessmen Nazar and Azzrudin Mohamed.

The letter pointed out that on February 17, 2024 and up to present, Rodrigues defamed the Mohameds through Facebook progammes where he publically uttered and broadcasted several untrue and defamatory statements about the businessmen.

The letters noted that these statements and accusations against the Mohameds are patently untrue without justification, misleading, defamatory and have caused injury and significant harm to Nazar and his son Azzrudin, their good name, reputation and lowered their name in the minds of right thinking members of society.

The lawyer’s letter pointed that the ‘Guyanese Critic’ has become known for slander.

“In your broadcast you introduce yourself as the realest thing. Despite this, it seems you have a propensity for disseminating blatantly untrue, libelous and fictitious statements without lawful basis or justification that in their natural and ordinary meaning and by way of innuendo, are defamatory to my client and his reputation,” the lawyer’s letters said.

It continued: “Further you hold yourself out as a Critic, yet none of your statement are valid or constructive criticism at all. Simply put none of your statements are real no matter the decibel you speak and the amount of times you repeat or the amount of vitriol and hate you heap upon my client his son and family.”

Among other things, Poonai and Poonai is demanding that Rodrigues cease and desist from making or repeating the defamatory statements he publicized against the Mohameds on his programme or at any public forum.

Further, the lawyers demanded that Rodrigues immediately removes or retracts the statements by offering his unqualified apology to the Mohameds.

He must also admit that the statements are false and remove the accusatory video from Facebook.

Additionally, the lawyers’ letters demand that Rodrigues pays the Mohameds in excess of $200 million each as a compensation for defamation within seven days.

Should he fail to comply with the demands of the letter, Rodrigues is warned that legal proceedings will be instituted against him. Kaieteur News contacted Rodrigues for a comment on whether he would be acceding to the demands of the lawyer’s letter.

He, however, told this newspaper that he is not interested in settling with the Mohameds.

“I guess I’ll be seeing them in court,” he stated.