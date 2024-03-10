South Essequibo/Bartica unbeaten after two rounds

– East Bank E’bo, Wakenaam/Leguan victorious as Chulai bags 8

Kaieteur Sports – South Essequibo/Bartica Combined remained unbeaten after two rounds of matches, while East Bank Essequibo and Wakenaam/Leguan Combined chalked victories when the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) U17 50-over tournament continued recently.

At Zeelugt, host East Bank Essequibo beat Wakenaam/Leguan Combined by five wickets. Batting first, Wakenaam/Leguan Combined were bowled out for 98 in 16.5 overs. Trivel Evans made 38, N. Manpersaud 14 and Bomesh Lall 13. Shazim Mohamed claimed 4-1 including a hat-trick while N. Lovell had 2-34.

East Bank Essequibo responded with 99-5 in 19.4 overs.

Gurahoo scored 22, G. Persaud got 20 and N. Shankar 16. Golcharran Chulai and Evans took two wickets each.

At Wakenaam Community Center ground, Wakenaam/Leguan Combined defeated North Essequibo/Pomeroon Combined by eight wickets. Skipper Golcharran Chulai bagged eight wickets for five runs from 5.1 overs as North Essequibo/Pomeroon Combined were sent packing for 16.1 overs, taking first strike. Extras contributed 15 as Aarav Sukram supported with 2-14.

Wakenaam/Leguan responded with 52-2 in 9.2 overs. Justin Dowlin made an unbeaten 18 and Trivel Evans scored 12 not out.

At Affiance NO.1 ground, South Essequibo/Bartica Combined beat East Bank Essequibo by five wickets. East Bank Essequibo took first knock and managed 130 all out in 26.1 overs. Franchis Gurahoo scored 22, Nicholas Lovell 21 and Elisha Ramdatt and Mahindra Sankar 15 each. Jehniel Nurse claimed 4-9 and Eron Benjamin 2-25. South Essequibo/Bartica replied with 131-5 in 29.1 overs. Ronaldo Jeffrey struck an unbeaten 56 and Benjamin made 14 not out.

South Essequibo/Bartica Combined overcame North Essequibo /Pomeroon Combined by 39 runs. South Essequibo/Bartica scored 115 all out in 31.1 overs, batting first. Ronaldo Jeffrey made 39 and Justin Sutton 26. Ravesh Singh 2-24. North Essequibo/Pomeroon Combined were bowled out for 76 in 14.3 overs. Ravesh Singh got 17 as Teddy Wong bagged 5-17, Eron Benjamin 3-25 and Ashton Simmons 2-19. The competition is being sponsored by Kabesh Persaud, George Gill and Seeadat Ramdat of East Bank Essequibo.

President of ECB Deleep Singh said this sponsorship is historical since it’s the first time parents are coming together for such initiative which is vital for cricket development.

Marketing Manager of the ECB Kumar Dass has expressed gratitude to the sponsors and is calling for more support from the business community.