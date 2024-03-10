Prison escapee murdered mother and son at Saxacalli – Cops say

Latest update March 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday said that man responsible for the murder of a mother and her son at Saxacalli Mission, Essequibo on Friday evening might be a prisoner who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison in February.

Murdered David Gomes and his Mother Elizabeth Gomes

The victims, 49-year-old David Gomes and 75-year-old Elizabeth Nellie Gomes of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown were brutally chopped to death.

Police suspect that the killings took place between 17:00hrs and 20:00hrs.

In a press statement police said that so far their investigations revealed that at around 10:00hrs, Gomes, his 6-year-old son and his mother travelled to Saxacalli Mission for three days to clean up their house and surroundings.

“According to David’s 6-year-old son, at around 15:00 hrs yesterday, the suspect came to their house at Saxacalli and asked for something to eat and directions,” the police statement said.

Gomes gave the suspect something to eat and also drank Vodka with him.

The child reportedly said that the suspect spent some time at the family’s property. He told police that he later saw the suspect arming himself with a cutlass and chopping his father about his body. His grandmother, after observing what was happening, reportedly rushed to his father aid but the suspect also dealt her several chops about her body.

The boy told police that he was hiding under the bed during the entire ordeal.

After killing the mother and son, the suspect attempted to wash away the blood but ended up running away into nearby bushes when he heard a boat approaching.

The boy then reportedly located his father’s cell phone and sent a voice note to one of his father’s friends asking for help.

Police were alerted and ranks were sent to the location to conduct investigations.

The investigators have since learnt that the prison escapee was seen in the area and at the Gomes property.

It is believed that he is the killer.

Police learnt too that the suspect was also chopped during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, crime sleuths reported that the victims’ bodies bore multiple chop wounds to the head and other parts.

