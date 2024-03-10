Pensioner gets two years for causing death by dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – A 67-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to two years in jail after he was found guilty of causing the death of a Bartica couple by dangerous driving.

The pensioner, Byron Pearson, is a resident of Mongrippa Hilll, Bartica, Region Seven.

Pearson, who was found guilty of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, was sentenced by Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for each charge, which will run concurrently.

On February 15, 2024, 23-year-old Felicia Lewis, a mother of two of Mora Camp, Bartica and 26-year-old David Huggins of 1/2 Mile Bartica- Potaro Road, her reputed husband, both lost their lives after the motorcycle they were travelling on, crashed into a motorcar on Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street, Bartica.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 15:50hrs and involved motorcar bearing registration number PRR 5669 owned and driven by Pearson.

Police said that the car was travelling south along the eastern side of Fourth Avenue, at a speed of 20 KmPh and failed to stop at the ‘stop sign’ on Fifth Street, while the motorcycle was proceeding east along the northern side of Fifth Street at a fast speed and collided with the right-side front portion of the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, the couple was flung from the motorcycle and fell onto the roadway. They were picked up by residents in the area in an unconscious state and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was determined that they both received injuries to their heads and bodies.

Lewis was pronounced dead on arrival while Huggins was admitted as a patient in the Male Surgical Ward. He suffered from head trauma and lacerations about his body.

The injured man was subsequently air dashed to Georgetown by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps for further treatment. However, police reported that he died around noon on February 16, 2024 while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the police said that the driver of the car was given a breathalyzer test and the results were recorded at .000 BAC.