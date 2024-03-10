Pensioner gets two years for causing death by dangerous driving

Latest update March 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 67-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to two years in jail after he was found guilty of causing the death of a Bartica couple by dangerous driving.
The pensioner, Byron Pearson, is a resident of Mongrippa Hilll, Bartica, Region Seven.
Pearson, who was found guilty of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, was sentenced by Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.
He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for each charge, which will run concurrently.
On February 15, 2024, 23-year-old Felicia Lewis, a mother of two of Mora Camp, Bartica and 26-year-old David Huggins of 1/2 Mile Bartica- Potaro Road, her reputed husband, both lost their lives after the motorcycle they were travelling on, crashed into a motorcar on Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street, Bartica.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 15:50hrs and involved motorcar bearing registration number PRR 5669 owned and driven by Pearson.
Police said that the car was travelling south along the eastern side of Fourth Avenue, at a speed of 20 KmPh and failed to stop at the ‘stop sign’ on Fifth Street, while the motorcycle was proceeding east along the northern side of Fifth Street at a fast speed and collided with the right-side front portion of the motorcar.
As a result of the collision, the couple was flung from the motorcycle and fell onto the roadway. They were picked up by residents in the area in an unconscious state and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was determined that they both received injuries to their heads and bodies.
Lewis was pronounced dead on arrival while Huggins was admitted as a patient in the Male Surgical Ward. He suffered from head trauma and lacerations about his body.
The injured man was subsequently air dashed to Georgetown by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps for further treatment. However, police reported that he died around noon on February 16, 2024 while receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, the police said that the driver of the car was given a breathalyzer test and the results were recorded at .000 BAC.
JAGDEO TELLING WE WRITE EXXON FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THEIR EXPENSES, DON’T ASK HE!!!
Mar 10, 2024Bartica Easter Regatta 2024… Kaieteur Sports – With anticipation mounting for what promises to be the best-ever Easter Regatta, excitement is not only brewing among Barticians and...
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – In most countries, it is normal for public sector and private sector employees to receive a cost-of-... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]