OME 40-over bash set for Good Friday at QC

Kaieteur Sports – One Movement Entertainment, in collaboration with Quality Deliverer, will host their annual 40-over fixture on March 29 at Queen’s College ground.

In the fourth edition of the event, Western Warriors will take on South Raiders starting from 11:00hrs. Stay tuned for the announcement of the teams, and fans can look forward to exciting giveaways.

The event is proudly sponsored by Quality Deliverer, Shi Oil, Synergy Vertex, S & D Fuel Depot, 4R Bearings, Barker’s Plumbing, Candy’s Catering Service, CR7 Bats Repair Shop, JS17 Online Cricket Shopping, OM Heat Transfer Shop, C & C Detailing Services, RB Grocery, Price Mart Supermarket, Exotic Printz 592, 007 Bar & Lounge, and Brown’s Holdings.