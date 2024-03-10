More local artistes to be integrated in Hits and Jams “Masharama” next year

Latest update March 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – “Masharama” was a huge success for Hits and Jams Entertainent and will now be an annual mash event going forward. As Hits and Jams prepares for Masharama 2025, the entertainment company is seeking to integrate more local artistes in the event.
It will be a great opportunity for local talent to be showcased alongside international superstars.
This year the headliners were renowned dancehall artistes, Brysco, Rajah Wild, Kraff, siging sensation Nigy Boy and Dovey Magnum. Jamaican artiste and Music producer, Rvssian was also on stage.
Performing alongside them were local artistes, Mattic Queen, Lil Million, Shatta Youth and Original Lyrics and the top three artistes from the Dancehall Monarch Competition 2024.
JAGDEO TELLING WE WRITE EXXON FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THEIR EXPENSES, DON’T ASK HE!!!
Mar 10, 2024Bartica Easter Regatta 2024… Kaieteur Sports – With anticipation mounting for what promises to be the best-ever Easter Regatta, excitement is not only brewing among Barticians and...
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – In most countries, it is normal for public sector and private sector employees to receive a cost-of-... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]