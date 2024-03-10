More local artistes to be integrated in Hits and Jams “Masharama” next year

Kaieteur News – “Masharama” was a huge success for Hits and Jams Entertainent and will now be an annual mash event going forward. As Hits and Jams prepares for Masharama 2025, the entertainment company is seeking to integrate more local artistes in the event.

It will be a great opportunity for local talent to be showcased alongside international superstars.

This year the headliners were renowned dancehall artistes, Brysco, Rajah Wild, Kraff, siging sensation Nigy Boy and Dovey Magnum. Jamaican artiste and Music producer, Rvssian was also on stage.

Performing alongside them were local artistes, Mattic Queen, Lil Million, Shatta Youth and Original Lyrics and the top three artistes from the Dancehall Monarch Competition 2024.