Human Services Ministry to spend $18M to repair Children and Family Centre Admin & Apartment buildings in Sophia

Mar 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has put aside approximately $18 million for rehabilitation works to a number of buildings that comprise of the Children and Family Centre in Plum Park, Sophia.

The ministry had tendered for contractors to repaint and do minor works to the Admin/Stores building, and the Apartment building at the Centre. At the recent reading of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the estimated cost for the works on the Admin building would be $4.8 million, while the works for the Apartment building is estimated to cost $13.7 million.

It was reported in the media that the Care Centre can house up to 80 individuals at a time and is accessible 24/7. It is made up of seven buildings which include dormitory facilities for boys and girls; living quarters for up to eight families; kitchen; dining room; administration building and training facilities.

