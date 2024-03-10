Latest update March 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guinness “greatness of the street” returns after four year hiatus

Mar 10, 2024 News

Launch of Guinness Greatness of the Street on Friday night

Launch of Guinness Greatness of the Street on Friday night

One of the most anticipated and entertaining football tournaments in Guyana, Guinness Greatness of the Street” is back after a four-year hiatus.

 

The official launch of the tournament’s return was held on Friday night at the Grill and Jerk Bar on Cummings Street.

Action from a previous Guinness Greatness of the Street football tournament

Action from a previous Guinness Greatness of the Street football tournament

A total of 32 teams are set to be part of the tournament which kicks off on March 15 at the renowned National Park in Thomas Lands, Georgetown. Apart from Guinness, Colours Boutique is one of the main sponsors of this year’s tournament. There will be lucrative prize monies and trophies up for grabs, while an automatic berth in the national final is guaranteed.

One of the tournament’s organizers, Rawle Welch said that COVID-19 was one of the main reasons why Guinness Greatness of the Street has taken a four years break but its return this year will be bigger and better.

“We start in Georgetown and we go to Linden not in chronological order then we go to Essequibo, East coast, West coast and Bartica”, Welch Said.

He noted that Guinness Greatness of Street is a very popular tournament and that many more teams want to join the competition but it is not possible at this time.

“We are gonna look at it going forward to see if we can accommodate more teams… I don’t know if Banks (one of the sponsors) is willing to accommodate more teams but we are in discussion with them”, Welch told the Waterfalls.

Meanwhile Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste who was at the launch said he has taken note that more teams want to join the competition.

“But in order for us to keep it compact and exciting 32 teams is the max we can carry”, Baptiste said. To cater for more teams Batiste spoke of establishing qualifying rounds so that every team can participate.

“It means that we would have to have like qualifying rounds before you actually got up to the 32 teams. The qualifying round might still give you a chance to compete and get in”, he explained.

The Guinness Brand Executive also pointed out that apart from the entertainment the tournament brings, it also provide persons from the various community with the opportunity to vend at the various matches and make some money for themselves.

“So we give them a chance to bring out their drinks, their little snacks and so on, water plantain chips and all these things to sell and they can come and sell free of cost we don’t charge them anything”, Baptiste said.

 

 

 

 

