GBA 2-night Developmental Championships punches off this evening at National Gymnasium

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will be punching off their 2-day Developmental Championships from today, February 28 and 29 at the National Gymnasium.

Pugilists from mainly Suriname, who are expected to send some 6 fighters, will face stiff challenges from the Guyanese contingent.

Fighters from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Forgotten Youth Foundation and Rose Hall Town Jammers will seek to defend the country’s turf during the two day fight-fest.

Local boxer, GDF officer, Colin Lewis will be looking to put all his experience, having competed at the Pan American level, on show when he squares off against Surinamese Leandro Dongo in the main bout.

Other categories will also feature notable categories such as schoolboys, juniors, youths, women and the best of the U-16 elite, which further focuses on development of boxing holistically.

Action time is set for 19:00hs both nights with ticket prices set at $500 for regular stands and $1,000 for ringside.