Latest update March 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GBA 2-night Developmental Championships punches off this evening at National Gymnasium 

Mar 10, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will be punching off their 2-day Developmental Championships from today, February 28 and 29 at the National Gymnasium.

Pugilists from mainly Suriname, who are expected to send some 6 fighters, will face stiff challenges from the Guyanese contingent.

Fighters from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Forgotten Youth Foundation and Rose Hall Town Jammers will seek to defend the country’s turf during the two day fight-fest.

Local boxer, GDF officer, Colin Lewis will be looking to put all his experience, having competed at the Pan American level, on show when he squares off against Surinamese Leandro Dongo in the main bout.

Other categories will also feature notable categories such as schoolboys, juniors, youths, women and the best of the U-16 elite, which further focuses on development of boxing holistically.

Action time is set for 19:00hs both nights with ticket prices set at $500 for regular stands and $1,000 for ringside.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO TELLING WE WRITE EXXON FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THEIR EXPENSES, DON’T ASK HE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

BK Super Mix and BK Int. Group of Companies revs up support

BK Super Mix and BK Int. Group of Companies revs up support

Mar 10, 2024

Bartica Easter Regatta 2024… Kaieteur Sports – With anticipation mounting for what promises to be the best-ever Easter Regatta, excitement is not only brewing among Barticians and...
Read More
Team Mohamed’s sponsors Port Kaituma 14th Annual Football competition

Team Mohamed’s sponsors Port Kaituma 14th...

Mar 10, 2024

OME 40-over bash set for Good Friday at QC

OME 40-over bash set for Good Friday at QC

Mar 10, 2024

From passion to purpose!

From passion to purpose!

Mar 10, 2024

GBA 2-night Developmental Championships punches off this evening at National Gymnasium 

GBA 2-night Developmental Championships punches...

Mar 10, 2024

President of Cricket West Indies salutes women on International Women’s Day

President of Cricket West Indies salutes women on...

Mar 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The interminable tug-of-war

    Kaieteur Sports – In most countries, it is normal for public sector and private sector employees to receive a cost-of-... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]