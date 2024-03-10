From passion to purpose!

– Guyanese brand E4 gains ICC global recognition

Kaieteur Sports – In countless villages throughout Guyana, cricket remains a timeless tradition, and in the sugarcane community of Enmore, East Coast Demerara, this is no exception.

Situated roughly 16 miles east of the capital Georgetown, Enmore has been a fertile ground for cricketers of note, boasting talents like Sherfane Rutherford, a renowned figure in both West Indies and global T20 cricket, as well as Amir Khan, a promising prospect in West Indies Youth cricket, among others.

For Ravi Etwaroo, a former sports enthusiast turned entrepreneur, the allure of cricket was ingrained in his upbringing. Growing up alongside his three brothers near the Enmore Community Centre ground, the passion for the game was palpable. Beyond merely playing cricket, the Etwaroo brothers dedicated themselves to nurturing the sport’s growth in various capacities.

After relocating to the USA in 2006, Ravi Etwaroo ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing Cricket Zone USA, initially as a part-time venture before transitioning to full-time operations. Notably, he chose to exclusively offer cricket equipment from reputable global brands, positioning Cricket Zone as a premier destination for cricketers, attracting luminaries like Chris Gayle through its doors.

With steady growth, Cricket Zone emerged as a leading supplier of cricket gear and apparel in the USA, expanding its reach through both physical and online channels. In 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Etwaroo launched his own brand, E4, catering to the North American and Caribbean markets.

The genesis of the E4 brand stemmed from Etwaroo’s desire to honor his familial legacy. Named in homage to his surname and the collective cricketing endeavors of his siblings, E4 swiftly gained traction, buoyed by its commitment to quality and distinctive branding.

In a significant milestone, E4 secured approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 5, 2024, granting it endorsement for use in international cricket across all formats. This marked a historic achievement, positioning E4 as the first Guyanese-affiliated brand to receive such recognition, a source of immense pride for Etwaroo.

With ICC accreditation secured, E4 set its sights on global expansion, targeting markets beyond North America and the Caribbean, including Australia, England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Bolstered by unwavering family support and community enthusiasm, Etwaroo envisions a bright future for E4, with aspirations to elevate the brand to unprecedented heights.

Through initiatives like sponsoring regional cricketers and fostering partnerships with prominent players, E4 aims to leave an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape. As Etwaroo reflects on the journey from passion to purpose, he imparts words of encouragement to his fellow Guyanese, urging them to pursue their aspirations with determination and resilience. In his view, with unwavering dedication, nothing is beyond reach.