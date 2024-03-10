Fire guts house at No. 76 Village, Berbice

Kaieteur News – Fire of unknown origin destroyed a house at Lot 675 No. 76 Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice on Thursday leaving a 56-year-old security guard homeless.

The owner of the house, Norma McIntosh told Kaietuer News that on Thursday, while shopping at the Skeldon Market she received a telephone call from her neighbour who informed her that her house was on fire.

McIntosh said that upon her arrival at the location, she saw firefighters fighting to douse the fire which attacked her two storey wooden house. Notwithstanding the efforts, all of McIntosh’s possessions were destroyed.

The distraught woman said she has been stressed since the fire because she is in need of several necessities including Shelter, food and clothes.

“I feel suh sad, I cry fuh break my heart,” the devastated woman told Kaietuer News.