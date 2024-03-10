Latest update March 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fire guts house at No. 76 Village, Berbice

Mar 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Fire of unknown origin destroyed a house at Lot 675 No. 76 Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice on Thursday leaving a 56-year-old security guard homeless.

The owner of the house, Norma McIntosh told Kaietuer News that on Thursday, while shopping at the Skeldon Market she received a telephone call from her neighbour who informed her that her house was on fire.

McIntosh said that upon her arrival at the location, she saw firefighters fighting to douse the fire which attacked her two storey wooden house. Notwithstanding the efforts, all of McIntosh’s possessions were destroyed.

The distraught woman said she has been stressed since the fire because she is in need of several necessities including Shelter, food and clothes.

“I feel suh sad, I cry fuh break my heart,” the devastated woman told Kaietuer News.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO TELLING WE WRITE EXXON FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THEIR EXPENSES, DON’T ASK HE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

BK Super Mix and BK Int. Group of Companies revs up support

BK Super Mix and BK Int. Group of Companies revs up support

Mar 10, 2024

Bartica Easter Regatta 2024… Kaieteur Sports – With anticipation mounting for what promises to be the best-ever Easter Regatta, excitement is not only brewing among Barticians and...
Read More
Team Mohamed’s sponsors Port Kaituma 14th Annual Football competition

Team Mohamed’s sponsors Port Kaituma 14th...

Mar 10, 2024

OME 40-over bash set for Good Friday at QC

OME 40-over bash set for Good Friday at QC

Mar 10, 2024

From passion to purpose!

From passion to purpose!

Mar 10, 2024

GBA 2-night Developmental Championships punches off this evening at National Gymnasium 

GBA 2-night Developmental Championships punches...

Mar 10, 2024

President of Cricket West Indies salutes women on International Women’s Day

President of Cricket West Indies salutes women on...

Mar 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The interminable tug-of-war

    Kaieteur Sports – In most countries, it is normal for public sector and private sector employees to receive a cost-of-... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]