De boss man throwing big party… and Jagdeo not invited!

Mar 10, 2024 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Every time, de Vee Pee celebrate he birthday, de Boss Man of de Waterfall paper does celebrate he own not long after. Dem boys nah know how many times in a year dis man does gat birthday but he intends to stay older than de Vee Pee whatever it takes.

So just like how everything de Vee Pee seh he does want respond to, in de same way every time de Vee Pee gat birthday, de Waterfall Boss man does get a birthday too, to prove he older.

Both of dem man – de Vee Pee and de Waterfall boss man – racing fuh see who gan receive old age pension fuss. De Vee Pee done qualify fuh NIS. Dem boys hear he does donate it to a worthy cause – himself.

When de boss man of de Waterfall paper went fuh collect he NIS, de people tell he that he is NIS – Not In de System.

Wan thing yuh know though, is dat de Waterfall man hand nah tight. He free-handed. He does spend freely and dem boys expect he fuh spend good fuh dis birthday. He gan try fuh outdo de Vee Pee.

Dem Boys bin hear how dem had a special birthday celebration fuh de Vee Pee. So dem expect de Waterfall man gan gat an extra special celebration and dat dem boys gan get invite.

As fuh how old de boss man is, yuh just gat to find out how old is de Vee Pee and remember dat de boss man pip he.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

