Chinese company waiting for permit to do quarrying promises to hand over anything other than stones to EPA and GRA

Kaieteur News – HMS Mining Inc., a Chinese company headed by Tangzhou Liu, is awaiting permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct stone mining in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining District in Region Seven.

HMS proposed Wineperu Quarry, is situated in Mazaruni Mining District No. 3, and covers an area of 743 acres. It is projected to yield an estimated 6.1 million tons of aggregates. The quarry’s strategic location, coupled with its abundant resources, presents promising potential for operations–it was stated in the project summary.

The project entails a start-up capital of US$3.46 million and a total investment of US$17.7 million, with an annual production target of 1,200,000 tons of stone and a 10-year mine life expectancy.

In its project summary submitted to the EPA, the company stated that the project area is about 28 km south of Bartica with three other communities within proximity. It was stated that while they are no known archaeological sites or areas of significant cultural interest within the project concession; if any artefacts or items of potential historical, archaeological, or anthropological interest that may be found during the life of the project – it will be handed over to the relevant authorities.

The Mazaruni district, nestled in Guyana’s Essequibo Region, boasts abundant mineral resources, particularly gold, with several foreign mining operations slated to begin production by 2027, including the gold project of Canadian mining company Omai. Currently, Aurora Gold Mines (AGM), led by Chinese firm Zijin Mining Inc., stands as the largest gold operation in Guyana.

This publication had reported that the quarry’s mineral reserves, predominantly Gabbro and Granodiorite, are well-suited for construction and sea defense purposes. “It has both Gabbro and Granodiorite. The Gabbro is suited for construction, whereas; the Granodiorite is suited for sea defense.

They have been found in substantial quantity and numerous outcrops. The Gabbro has an estimated reserve of 6.9 million tons of aggregates,” the document states. Notably, HMS aims to supply various fractions of boulders, gabions, and crushed aggregates to meet market demands.

Moreover, following an environmental screening process, the EPA has determined that the project will not significantly impact the environment and thus is exempt from the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Factors considered include the project’s location amidst similar land use activities, minimal impact on nearby communities, and measures to mitigate noise, air quality, biodiversity loss, and water quality concerns. While the EPA’s decision marks a pivotal step in the approval process, affected parties retain the right to lodge an appeal within thirty days of the notice’s publication.