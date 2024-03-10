Canadian Guyanese fashion model/artiste battling stage fright but still making headlines

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – In a recent interview with The Waterfalls, Aneesa Badshaw, a Canadian Guyanese fashion Model/ recording dancehall artiste revealed that she is still battling “stage fright” when it comes to performing live shows.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old beauty with Guyanese Heritage is still making headlines on the global stage. Badshaw is very popular in Jamaican because of her dancehall music and was even featured last December on 24 Hip-Hop, an online entertainment platform that spread HipHop/Rap Music and Upcoming Talents to all corners of the globe, especially in the United States.

Badshaw became famous for her beauty and the silky voice she brings to dancehall music market with hits such “Gymnastic” featuring, Jamaican dancehall and reggae artiste, Pamputtae, “Whine up pon me” featuring Savage Savo, Stay the night, Can’t get enough Hot Gyal sum.

She had even travelled to Guyana last year to collaborate with a Guyanese upcoming artiste on a song called Asian Secrets.

Gymnastics was released on YouTube some four months ago and has already amassed some 357,000 views.

Badshaw on Saturday told the Waterfalls that she wants to expand her music to other genres other than Dancehall. She is a Hip-hop fan and might be working on some Hip-hop tunes in the near future.

She even shared some of the battles that she is fighting on the global stage and one of them is “stage fright”.

Badshaw said that she has been granted the opportunity to do live shows but stage fright always presents itself.

“When you are on stage and see all those people it’s scary”, Badshaw told the waterfalls.

She is currently working to win this battle but in the mean time she continues to trend.

Badshaw was born to Guyanese parents from Leguan, Essequibo Islands, Region Three and always loved music as a child but never dreamed that she would one day become a star.

According to her, she ended-up in the global entertainment industry by chance.

“My father had died in Guyana in 2014 and I had to take on some financial responsibility, I needed money”, Badshaw said.

She began job hunting and when that didn’t work out; she decided to respond to an invitation from an agency to appear as a model on “set”.

“I used to see the thing (invitation) all the time but I used to always think it’s a scam” Badshaw recounted.

As a last resort she decided to respond and to her surprise it was not a scam and that was the launching pad to her entertainment career.

Since then Badshaw has been featured as a model in multiple music videos with popular artistes such as Demarco and in fashion shows.

Her career excelled and she started recording music of her own.

Although it’s her dream to make the billboards and for her music to trend on the global stage, her main goal is to become a healer.

“I am also a herbalist and my main main main goal is to heal people if possible even find a cure for cancer”, Badshaw told the Waterfalls.

Link to Badshaw’s latest hit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBiOojs9oWw