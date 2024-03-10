BK Super Mix and BK Int. Group of Companies revs up support

Bartica Easter Regatta 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – With anticipation mounting for what promises to be the best-ever Easter Regatta, excitement is not only brewing among Barticians and Guyanese across the globe but also within the corporate sector.

Teaming up with the Bartica Regatta Committee (BRC) are BK Super Mix and the BK International Group of Companies, ensuring that patrons, athletes, and enthusiasts alike have an unforgettable experience at this year’s festivities.

Ms. Briony Tiwari of BK Super Mix reaffirmed her company’s dedication by presenting their sponsorship cheque to BRC Treasurer, Ms. Shondel Gilkes. Tiwari emphasized the longstanding support of her family, particularly her father Brian, for the Regatta over the years, pledging to uphold this commitment.

“Having been involved with the Regatta for many years, I understand its profound impact on Bartica’s development. It’s no secret that we will continue to provide tangible support to uphold this cherished tradition.”

In response, Ms. Gilkes expressed gratitude on behalf of the BRC and its Chairman, Kenneth Williams, for BK Super Mix’s contribution to the success of the 2024 edition themed ‘Is we Own.’

Similarly, BK International’s Kyle Tiwarie reiterated their enduring support for the Bartica Easter Regatta, presenting their sponsorship to BRC Chairman, Williams.

He recalled the company’s longstanding involvement predating Williams’ tenure, expressing enthusiasm for continuing to support an event that has positively influenced countless lives in Region 7.

Williams commended Kyle Tiwari and his family for their unwavering support, acknowledging Brian Tiwari’s significant contributions to the event over the years.

“The commitment of the BK International Group of Companies is well-established, and I am confident it will endure for years to come. Your contributions have been instrumental in the ongoing evolution of the Regatta, and we are truly grateful.”

Williams assured that preparations are underway for a successful Bartica Easter Regatta 2024, with all systems set for a memorable event.