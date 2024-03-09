Words are getting in de way!

Kaieteur News – When yuh dealing with de Pee Pee Pee yuh does gat to weigh yuh words like gold and carve out yuh phrases with an anvil. Precision and clarity are de name of de game.

Yuh gat to be careful in not using “discussing” and “negotiating” as synonyms. “Discussing” is not “negotiating”.

“Discussing” is when yuh sit around a table, sipping your overpriced coffee, pretending to listen to each other while secretly checking yuh phones fuh de latest memes. It’s like a high-stakes game of verbal ping pong, where de only winner is the one who can nod convincingly without actually committing to anything.

On the other hand, “negotiating” is where every word is carefully chosen to manipulate the situation in your favor. Think of it as a diplomatic tug-of-war, where the goal isn’t to find a solution, but rather to see who can outmaneuver the other without getting caught up in logic and reason

But de truth of de matter is that de two words gat a difference. “Discussions” refer to the act of engaging in conversation or dialogue. It typically involves exchanging ideas, opinions, and information.

On the other hand, “negotiating” is a gerund form of de verb “negotiate.” It refers to de act of bargaining, haggling, or reaching an agreement through compromise.

So, while “discussions” focus on de exchange of ideas and information, “negotiating” specifically emphasizes de process of reaching an agreement or settlement through communication and compromise.

So de next time yuh find yourself at the bargaining table, remember: it’s not enough to discuss the matters included in de proposal; yuh must negotiate with clarity and precision if yuh truly wish to seal the deal.

Talk Half! Leff Half!