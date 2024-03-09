Police destroy $159M worth of cannabis at Ebini Backdam

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday destroyed $159M worth of cannabis on four farms measuring 5.5 acres at Ebini Backdam, Berbice River. In a press release, the police said that the cannabis was discovered during an eradication exercise and noted the street value as $159, 932,960.

“The first farm was approximately two acres in size. It had one hundred and sixty beds and each bed had forty plants, ranging from one to four feet in height. A total of 6,400 plants, with an average weight of 7,040 Kg and a street value of $1,084,160 were found on this farm,” the press release said.

The second farm had the same size as the first with, “5,000 plants, ranging from one to four feet, with an average weight of 5,000 Kg and with a street value of $847,000. There was a makeshift camp made of wooden posts and black and white plastic, which had a quantity of kitchen utensils and groceries. There was a black and white plastic on the ground which contained 45.359Kg of dried cannabis and another plastic in a barn which had 27.217 Kg of dried cannabis, a total of 72.575 Kg with a street value of $65,317,500.”

The third farm measured one acre and had a thousand plants ranging from one to five feet and an average weight of 2,200kg. This farm has a street value of $338,800.

Police said that, “There was a makeshift camp which had groceries and kitchen utensils, also a quantity of fertilizer bags and one large garbage bag containing 76.204 Kg of dried cannabis. There was also another set of dried cannabis in a barn nearby. That set of cannabis weighed 15.422 Kg with a total of 91.626 Kg and a street value of $82,463,400.”

“The fourth farm was half an acre in size with five hundred plants, ranging from one to three feet, with an average weight of 550 Kg and a street value of $84,700. There was a makeshift camp with kitchen utensils and groceries, as well as two fertilizer bags which contained 10.886 Kg of dried cannabis with a street value of $9,797,400,” the police said.

The farms were photographed and then destroyed by fire.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the tallest plants were taken to the Mackenzie Police Station where they were sealed, marked and lodged.

No arrests have been made.