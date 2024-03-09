Nexgen Golf Celebrates Women’s Day with Free Golf Offer Mar 8-10th

Kaieteur Sports – Nexgen Golf salutes the accomplishments of all women as Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide but wanted to especially celebrate women in sport in Guyana with a three day event which teed off yesterday.

“With Golf now one of the top played sports in the country and more than 60% of our new players being female, we are offering one hour of Free Golf to all female players from March 8-10th,” said GGA Vice President Monnaf Arjune. “Our executive team felt it was important that we recognize the tremendous potential of women in sport.”

Golf has made huge strides in Guyana over the past three years since the GGA was formed along with the Nexgen Golf Academy, Guyana’s only training facility. The lighted ground provides equipment, balls and coaching for players of all levels at a nominal cost.

Recently, the Westside Golf Course which gained international recognition in Golf Architecture Magazine for its innovative design by Guyanese-born Aleem Hussain, was opened in Vreed-en-Hoop.

Strong partnerships and affiliations with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Tourism’s Guyana Tourism Authority and the LPGA Foundation/USGA Girls Site have led to thousands of women gaining access to the sport in Guyana.

Dominance at the CSEC level with Golf as a PE elective has led to hundreds of students making top grades and paving the way for young women to access scholarships in top universities worldwide.

Women can simply show up at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue from 4-8 pm and mention this article to receive their Free Golf Offer.