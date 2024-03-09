Nexgen Golf Celebrates Women’s Day with Free Golf Offer Mar 8-10th

Latest update March 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Nexgen Golf salutes the accomplishments of all women as Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide but wanted to especially celebrate women in sport in Guyana with a three day event which teed off yesterday.
“With Golf now one of the top played sports in the country and more than 60% of our new players being female, we are offering one hour of Free Golf to all female players from March 8-10th,” said GGA Vice President Monnaf Arjune. “Our executive team felt it was important that we recognize the tremendous potential of women in sport.”
Golf has made huge strides in Guyana over the past three years since the GGA was formed along with the Nexgen Golf Academy, Guyana’s only training facility. The lighted ground provides equipment, balls and coaching for players of all levels at a nominal cost.
Recently, the Westside Golf Course which gained international recognition in Golf Architecture Magazine for its innovative design by Guyanese-born Aleem Hussain, was opened in Vreed-en-Hoop.
Strong partnerships and affiliations with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Tourism’s Guyana Tourism Authority and the LPGA Foundation/USGA Girls Site have led to thousands of women gaining access to the sport in Guyana.
Dominance at the CSEC level with Golf as a PE elective has led to hundreds of students making top grades and paving the way for young women to access scholarships in top universities worldwide.
Women can simply show up at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue from 4-8 pm and mention this article to receive their Free Golf Offer.
AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM
Mar 09, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The GBTI GCC ladies visited the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania over the last weekend to participate in the prestigious Big Apple Indoor Tournament 2024. This was their third...
Mar 09, 2024
Mar 09, 2024
Mar 09, 2024
Mar 09, 2024
Mar 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – Even before the elections of 2020, Bharrat Jagdeo could not restrain himself. He announced publicly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]