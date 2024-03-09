Man left to clean girlfriend’s $1M jewellery never returns, lands in Court

Latest update March 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 09, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A man who was accused of defrauding his girlfriend of her jewellery was on Friday remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
The accused, Terry Abrahams made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charge of fraudulent conversion was read to him.
He pleaded not guilty.
The charge alleged that Abrahams, on February 25, 2024 at Promenade Gardens, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, whilst being solely entrusted by Cobena Adridge with a quantity of jewellery amounting to $1,050,000, for the purpose of the items to be cleaned, repaired and returned, fraudulently converted the articles to his own use.
The court heard that Adridge and Abrahams are known to each other, they recently started a relationship. It was stated that Abrahams told Adridge that her jewellery needed to be cleaned while others needed to be repaired. In light of what he said, she (Adridge) handed over the jewellery to him, for them to be cleaned, repaired and returned.
However, it was reported that Adridge made several attempts to contact Abrahams to no avail. As a result, she filed a report with the Guyana Police Force. Shortly after the report was filed, Abrahams was arrested. The woman’s rings were recovered on him but there was no evidence of the other jewellery and he could not give account for them.
The prosecution strongly objected to bail on the grounds that Abrahams committed a similar offence in 2007. Further, the prosecution told the court that Abrahams failed to provide the police with his correct address.
The accused refuted the claims made against him in court.
Notwithstanding, Magistrate Daly remanded Abrahams to prison. He is scheduled to return to prison on April 12, 2024.
