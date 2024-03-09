Knight, Gordon help Barbados survive scare from dangerous Guyana

CWI CG United Women’s Super50 Cup Round 3…

– Defending Champs beat Guyanese by 4 wickets

Kaieteur Sports – Opener Kycia Knight stroked an unbeaten half-century, while Allison Gordon and Keila Elliott shared 7 wickets as Barbados handed Guyana their first defeat, by 4-wickets during yesterday’s exciting battle at the St. Paul’s Sports Complex Ground, St. Kitts.

Batting first, Guyana were held together by their Skipper Shemaine Campbell, who made personal amends having missed out on a half-century or more in the last game; guiding her side with a gritty 53 off 84 with 3 fours.

Pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser contend continued to show her ability with the bat, finishing as the next best scorer with 24 while Shabika Gajnabi (10) was the only other batsman to reach double digits, taking Guyana to 128 all out in 37.1 overs.

Medium-pacer Gordon was the star of the show for Barbados, bagging an impressive 4-19 which set the tone for Guyana’s restriction.

She found help from leg-spinner Elliott snatched 3-29, while another seamer in Shamilla Connell finished with 2-26 as the Bajan bowlers endured a successful outing.

The champs had a tough chase on their hands despite the small target, nevertheless finishing on 129-6 in 41.2 overs.

The in-form Knight followed up her 90-odd in the last game, with an unbeaten 69 (7×4 1×6), which not only provided stability throughout the innings but helped her team get across the line after the Guyanese bowlers ran through the Barbados batting order.

Sibling Kyshona Knight anchored the middle-order with 32, as the duo did the heavy lifting to get their side home despite hiccups.

Guyana bowled well yet again and almost pulled off their third straight win thanks to their incredible lot of slow bowlers, but we’re unable to remove Knight who inevitably won the match for the Bajans.

Niya Latchman (2-19), Plaffiana Millington (1-10), Ashmini Munisar (1-32) and seamer Sheneta Grimmond (1-21), put on a spirited performance as they almost successfully defended their low total.

Next up: Round 4 March Monday 11-

Jamaica vs. Windward Islands at the St. Paul’s Sporting Complex

Guyana vs. Trinidad & Tobago Divas at the Conaree Cricket Centre

Barbados vs. Leeward Islands at Warner Park