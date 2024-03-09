Four prison officers, two others freed of conspiracy to help “Smallie” escape

Kaieteur News – The six persons who were charged with conspiracy to assist death row inmate Mark Royden Williams called ‘Smallie’ to escape from the Mazaruni Prison in May 2023 were on Friday freed of the charge.

The six persons, four of whom are prison officers, appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Christal Lambert.

The four prison officers, Alexander Hopkinson, Conroy Hoosanah, Omar Weatherspoon, and Oldfield Romulus were accused of being involved in the ‘Smallie’s escape from the heavily guarded prison. The other two accused are Frangeliz Jugandry Flores Perez of Alexander Street, Kitty (the female who visited the inmate just before his escape) and a businessman, Rajmohan Autar called “Chico”.

Magistrate Lambert upheld the no case submission filed by the accused lawyers and dismissed the case against accused.

Attorney-at-law, Bernard Da Silva represented Alexander Hopkinson while Patrice Henry represented Hoosanah and Weatherspoon. Romulus was represented by Attorney-at-Law Renea Marcus.

It was alleged that on May 19, 2023, the sextet conspired with each other and persons unknown to assist ‘Smallie’ in making good his escape. The renowned criminal escaped from the Mazaruni Prison with the assistance of heavily armed men in a speedboat.

The Prison Service had said that ‘Smallie’ was returning to the Sibley Hall prison on an ATV and was in shackles after receiving a visit from a female, when the escorting ranks came under gunfire.

It was reported that the ranks dismounted their ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

One of the occupants of the boat came to shore and continued to discharge several rounds at the prison officers. ‘Smallie’ though chained to the feet still managed to run towards the riverbank and jumped into the river.

The gunmen assisted him into the speedboat and it sped off upstream past the Itaballi Landing. Days later ‘Smallie’ and his accomplices were shot dead during a Joint Services operation.

It is unclear the role that businessman, Rajmohan Autar called ‘Chico’ played in the prisoner’s escape.