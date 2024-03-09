BREAKING NEWS – Mother and son murdered at Saxacalli

Kaieteur News – A mother and her son were on Friday reportedly murdered at Saxacalli, an area located on the West Bank of the Essequibo River and some 25 miles away from Parika.

Dead are Elizabeth and David Gomes.

Details are sketchy at this time but relatives reportedly learnt of the tragedy from a chilling phone call made by David’s six -year-old son.

According to one of the relatives David, his son and mother, had traveled to Saxaclli for a three-day trip.

It quickly turned into tragedy when the six-year-old called the boat captain that dropped them there and pleaded for help while reporting that his father and grandmother were badly chopped and bleeding.

Nothing else was heard until relatives managed to send someone to the location to check on the duo.

When the individual arrived David and Elisabeth were found chopped to death and the six-year-old boy hiding under the bed.

It is believed that the double murder took place between 16:00h and 21:00 h on Friday.

Kaieteur News was able to confirm with police that ranks were alerted and sent to the area.

The bodies have since been removed and taken to Bartica Region Seven.

Relatives will be traveling to Bartica today to identify the bodies today.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur news understands that the deceased are relatives of former NICIL CEO and the Head of Guyana’s Gas to Energy Task Force, Winston Brassington.

Additionally, reports are that two persons were involved in the brutal killing of the Gomes.

It is believed that David and his mother met one of the suspects on their Saxacalli property and had even shared a meal with him.

Some fear that one of the perpetrators recently escaped from the Mazaruni Prison.