6th Annual South American Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship officially launched

Mar 09, 2024

Present at the Launch were (left to right) Trisha Heeralall- Guyana Breweries, Nikoli Primo – Guyana Tourism Authority, Roland Eudoxie – Organizer,  Asleema Khaleel-Gupta Group, Omkar Raghunauth-Icon Construction Equipment Sales And Rentals.

– With over 150 Martial Artists expected to participate on March 31

Kaieteur Sports – The 6th Edition of the Guyana South American Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship is slated for March 31 at the National Gymnasium. This came, following an official launching held yesterday at the National Sports Commission (NSC) Conference Room located on Middle Street. The events is set to bringing together top talents from Suriname, Trinidad, and host Guyana with over 150 skilled martial artists geared to participate at this year’s event.

The championship is designed to foster camaraderie and unity among the athletes. The event will also showcase the diverse martial arts disciplines prevalent in the region. Athletes from Suriname, Trinidad, and Guyana will compete in a spirit of friendly competition, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and shared passion for martial arts that binds these nations together.

The competition will feature a range of martial arts disciplines, including Empty Hand Kata, Weapon Kata, Sparring, Team Kata, Team Sparring, Tae-kwan-do Tuls and more. This diversity not only reflects the variety of martial arts practiced in South America but also provides a platform for athletes to showcase their unique skills and techniques.

The winners will not only earn personal accolades but will also contribute to the pride and honour of their respective countries.

Meanwhile, organiser of the event, Roland Eudoxie hinted that this year’s competition is expected to supersede previous competitions, saying, “Beyond the competitive aspect, the South American Martial Arts Championship aims to foster cultural exchange and understanding among participants and spectators alike. The event provides an opportunity for martial artists to learn from each other, share techniques, and strengthen the bonds that unite these neighboring nations. The championship will see atleast 150 participants this year with a local contingent of 84 athletes.”

As the countdown to the championship begins, excitement is building across the region. The South American Martial Arts Championship is not only a showcase of athletic prowess but also a celebration of unity, diversity, and shared passion.

The event is hosted by the Korean International Martial Arts Guyana and supported by prominent entities like, Guyana Breweries (Smalta), Starbucks, Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Companies, Team Mohamed, Gupta Group,  Guyana Beverage Inc., TechDev I.T Solutions, QuickPro Printing, Guyana Tourism Authority, Digicel, NSC and IBIS Construction Equipment Sales and Rentals.

GBTI GCC Ladies shine at Big Apple Indoor Hockey Tournament

Knight, Gordon help Barbados survive scare from dangerous Guyana

Lack of football venues, a crisis in Guyana – Forde

6th Annual South American Undiscovered Martial...

Guyana TEAM ONE maintains second position after 6 rounds

GFF/KFC Elite resumes tonight with double header

