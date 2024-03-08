Wake tun up nowadays !

Kaieteur News – Some people does mix up ‘wake’ house with party. One man tun up de other day at a ‘wake’ and start one dancing. Well, it was more like he was passing on de road and hear de noise and decide he gan stop and have a good time.

Is like he don’t know de difference between a ‘wake’ and a fete anymore! . De man dancing through like if he deh in a dancehall competition. He bussin’ moves like he deh pun stage. Even when he realize he deh in de wrong place, he nah beat out.

But who gan give de man wrong. De wake was hotter than a dancehall session! It had people beating tassa drum, meking yuh think yuh deh at CPL cricket. And yuh know dem does claim dat de CPL is de biggest party in town

So don’t blame people when dem dancing at ‘wake’ house. Is because of what happening now at dese ‘wakes’. Yuh does gat big speaker box, playing loud, tent and drinks and food sharing. No wonder some people does mistake de ‘wake’ fuh party.

It’s like we living in a world where mourning turn into morning. People coming fuh eat, drink and fuh de entertainment.

And dis trend ain’t stopping anytime soon. Next thing yuh know, dem gon’ start selling tickets to wakes like it’s a concert. VIP section for de closest mourners, and general admission for anyone who just want to catch a vibe.

So next time yuh hear ‘bout a wake, don’t forget to bring yuh dancing shoes. And yuh best moves!

Talk Half! Leff Half!