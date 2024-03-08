Suspect in murder of Parika captured

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Melroy La Rose who was wanted by the police in connection with the murder of his reputed wife, Nikesha Sutton, was on Wednesday evening arrested by the police.

Region Three’s Police Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mahendra Siwnarine, confirmed La Rose’s arrest and told Kaieteur News that the wanted man was captured in the Timehri area.

La Rose is currently in police custody in Region Three.

The 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed Sutton to death on Monday at their Parika backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) residence.

According to police, at about 15:00h on the fatal day, La Rose who was under the influence of alcohol arrived home and was involved in a heated argument with Sutton. He then left their home.

La Rose returned to the home at about 17:00h with two alcoholic beverages in his hand. Another argument ensued and resulted in a scuffle between the two. It was reported that Sutton’s sister intervened to stop the fight. Shortly after that, the suspect told Sutton to remove her belongings from the house.

According to the police, the woman placed some of her clothes in a bucket and was making her way through a track to her sister’s house which was nearby. On her way there, the suspect picked up a beer bottle, broke it and stabbed the woman in her neck.

La Rose then fled the scene while Sutton was taken to the Leonora Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

On Tuesday night, police issued a wanted bulletin for La Rose.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh performed a post mortem examination on Sutton’s body at the Ezekiel Funeral Home. Sutton’s cause of death was listed as a “stab wound to the neck.”

Investigations into the stabbing death continue.