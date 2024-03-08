Over 40 horses already entered for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Phagwah Horserace meet

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports – With race day just over a week away, systems are already in place for the much anticipated Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) annual Phagwah horserace meet set for Sunday 17 March at the club’s track, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice.

So far over 40 of the country’s top horses have already taken entry and turfites are expected to turn out in their thousands for what is expected to be an exciting day of racing.

A number of sponsors including Metro Stationery and Office Supplies, Trophy Stall, Torginol Paints Guyana Limited and The Kennard Family have indicated their willingness to be a part of the days programme.

With six races and over $5M in cash trophies and other incentives on offer, horse owners and punters have been taking no chances. The owners are busy fine tuning their animals as they go through their workouts in preparation for the big day.

Metro Stationeries and Office Supplies will once again take charge of the feature event for C1 and Lower horses. That event will see the horses racing over one mile for a winning purse of $1M.

The other events listed are the H1 and Lower six furlongs race for a winning take of $500,000 and a trophy.

The animals classified J and K and lower will be compete over six furlongs.

There is an event for the Three years old Guyana Bred animals over 7 furlongs.

The L class open event replaces the one for L and lower and will be going over 6 furlongs for stakes and a trophy compliments Torginol Paints Guyana Limited.

There is also a race for L non-winners animals over 5 furlongs the stakes and trophy will be sponsored by Mrs. Chan Kennard and family.

Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana will be sponsoring trophies for the outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable.

Interested persons can make contact with Basil Bactowar 661-7815, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, T. Jagdeo 618-7278 or Isaac Dalloo 689-0629 for more information.

The day’s event will be conducted using the rules of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC).

Race time is 13:30 hrs.