Onderneeming community to get $130M primary school

Kaieteur News – The Onderneeming community on the Essequibo Coast will soon have a primary school for the first time which will be built to the tune of $130,821,128.
Kaieteur News understands that just recently the $130 million contract was signed between the Government through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and contractor Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction. The project will be supervised by consultant E&A Consultants Inc.
The Basic Needs Trust Fund is a grant funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) which aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality education. The school project is funded by CDB through the fund and the Guyana Government.
Government had stated in a public advertisement previously that it has received US$ 7,937,000 financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of the Basic Needs Trust Fund Tenth Programme (the BNTF 10). The BNTF in a statement noted that the move to have this school built is that a gap has been identified in the community of Onderneeming. Currently, students from Onderneeming travel to the Suddie Primary School to access their education.
To achieve equitable access to education in that community, the construction of a new primary school in Onderneeming will be accomplished under the Education and Human Resource Development (Infrastructure) sector of the programme. After the school, which would be a flat building, is constructed, it is expected that there will be improved access to quality education and human resource development services.
